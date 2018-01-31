James Comey discusses train accident with members of Congress

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia collided in Crozet with what appeared to be a garbage truck on Wednesday. (Photo: Laura Peters/The News Leader)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A train carrying members of Congress was involved in a crash with a truck earlier today. The congressmen say they were on their way to the GOP retreat in Greenbrier West Virginia.

Representative Jamie Comer from Kentucky was on the train. He says he is okay.

"Everyone was kinda thrown," he says.

I’m on the train w/members of Congress that was just involved in a crash. I’m ok. Most members are ok but serious injuries on the ground. — James Comer (@KYComer) January 31, 2018

Rep. Thomas Massie's office confirms he was also on the train, but there's no additional information right now.

Indiana Congressman Larry Bucshon was on the train. He's a doctor and is currently helping those who need care.

Sources report that one person from the truck died, and another is listed in critical condition.



