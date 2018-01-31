WHAS
James Comey discusses train accident with members of Congress

A train carrying multiple members of Congress was involved in a collision with a truck, according to tweets from the politicians.

WHAS 1:08 PM. EST January 31, 2018

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A train carrying members of Congress was involved in a crash with a truck earlier today. The congressmen say they were on their way to the GOP retreat in Greenbrier West Virginia.

Representative Jamie Comer from Kentucky was on the train. He says he is okay. 

"Everyone was kinda thrown," he says.

Rep. Thomas Massie's office confirms he was also on the train, but there's no additional information right now.

RELATED: Train carrying Republican lawmakers collides with garbage truck

Indiana Congressman Larry Bucshon was on the train. He's a doctor and is currently helping those who need care.

Sources report that one person from the truck died, and another is listed in critical condition.
 

