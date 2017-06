This is traffic from a crash on I-65 north between Fern Valley Road and Grade Lane on June 16. (Photo: Lyons, Mary)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Traffic is backed up after a crash on I-65 north between Fern Valley and Grade Lane.

MetroSafe says the vehicle is reportedly in a ravine. The crash happened around noon on Friday.

Everyone in the vehicle has been removed.

