Tracking the potential for more wintry weather Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Good Monday everyone and we are definitely in that pattern lately of storm systems that put much of Kentuckiana "right on the fence" between liquid and frozen precipitation and this week will be no exception.

An area of low pressure will dive across the Central Plains on Tuesday before moving by to the south of Kentuckiana Tuesday night and ino Wednesday morning. The good news is that the precipitation should pick up until after dark Tuesday so the daylight hours look dry and chilly with highs into the upper 30s and low 40s. Once that system gets into our region into the overnight hours, that is when the moisture will spread northward and the wintry mix chances will increase.

Unlike the past few events where we've been dealing with either rain or snow, the set-up with this system looks like an "overrunning event" which is more conducive to some freezing rain and ice accretion over parts of the area. With a warmer layer of air hanging just above the surface, the precipitation could be in the liquid form falling into a shallow layer of cold air at the surface. If temperatures are at or just below freezing, we could see some freezing rain in some sections of Kentuckiana so the surface temperatures will be critical.

Much of the model data have the critical 32 degree line anywhere from right over to Louisville to areas south of the parkways so anywhere north of that line could be looking at some icing as the moisture moves in.

Right now it looks like the best chance of seeing the freezing rain looks to be from just north of the Ohio River down to the Parkways in Southern Kentucky. Father north it should be a bit more snow, with more rain in far Southern Kentucky as the warm air wins out from top to bottom eventually.

Some of the latest data coming in Monday morning including our Futurecast had the deepest moisture off to our south and east but of course the models have a tendency to jump back and forth run to run, even just a few days out so I think everything that is forecast at this point is still in play.

If you've lived in Kentuckiana for any length of time, you know these types of winter storms with a little bit of everything on the table can be quite challenging to forecast and pinpoint exactly what will happen in your backyard, but we'll be looking over the data closely and zeroing in on the best spots for the wintry mix heading into Tuesday. Of course this could definitely have an impact on the Wednesday morning commute so you need to plan ahead and prepare in advance.

Meteorologist T.G. Shuck

