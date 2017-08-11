Toyota, Mazda looking to build manufacturing plant in U.S.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky and Indiana are two of eleven states in the running for a $1.6 billion auto manufacturing plant looking for a home in the United States.

Japanese makers Toyota and Mazda announced their companies are launching a joint venture in the U.S., and a bidding war immediately began.



The facility would generate around 4,000 jobs for whichever state gets the plant.



According to the Courier-Journal, Governor Bevin told a group of automotive suppliers and industry officials the state will pursue the proposed factory and mentioned a 1,550-acre site in Glendale, Ky., as a prime location.

Mazda currently has no American facilities, and Toyota has one in Mississippi.

