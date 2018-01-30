Top Bevin official running for Congress to challenge Rep. Yarmuth

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- It was announced late Tuesday that a member of Bevin's administration is hoping to challenge Congressman John Yarmuth for his US House seat.

Vickie Yates Brown Glisson has filed as a Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District which covers most of Louisville.

Glisson currently serves as the secretary for Kentucky's Health and Family Services Cabinet.

Two other Republicans have filed for the seat, Mike Craven and Rhonda Palazzo.

Yarmuth's campaign says he looks forward to debating whichever candidate emerges, "from the party of Trump" in the May primary.

