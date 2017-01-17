WHAS
Tom & Chee closes final Louisville restaurant

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 4:48 PM. EST January 17, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Tom & Chee has closed its final Louisville location following a maintenance problem at its store in the Highlands.

Today, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page that it would not reopen after a pipe burst and flooded the store.
 

The company also operated a store in Saint Matthews which closed last year and the location near the UofL campus closed in 2015.

