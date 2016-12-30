Tolling begins on bridges

Tolling on the Louisville - Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Project is scheduled to begin Friday. Tolling is scheduled to begin at 4 a.m. on the new SR 265 Lewis and Clark Bridge, the new I-65 Abraham Lincoln Bridge and the improved I-65 Kennedy Bridg

WHAS 6:44 AM. EST December 30, 2016

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories