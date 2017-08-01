LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A toddler is dead after he and his 3-year-old brother got ahold of a gun. Detectives are now confirming the incident was an accident and no one will be charged in the case.

Now police and gun safety experts are urging parents with guns in their homes to take immediate action and keep their families safe.

"Every kid looks through all their parents' stuff. I don’t care what they said. They all know what’s in their parents’ drawers. So, if you have a fire arm in there they're going to find it, and you're just rolling the dice if you don’t lock it up,” Barry Laws, CEO of Open Range, said.

Gun safes come in all shapes and sizes. Experts call them the most important step in keeping your guns out of your children's hands.

"Everything is ok until it isn't,” Laws said.

Laws teaches classes in gun safety for parents and their children. He said there are three things you can do immediately to better protect your family.

First- take an inventory of the guns in your home. He said you should know how many guns you have and where they are.

The next step, he said, is to take action. Laws said, "The ones that you're not going to use in the immediate 24 hours, lock it up."

Even simple locks like the ones that are free when you buy your gun or free at the sheriff's office are good first step.

Third, he said it’s important to find a safe way to store them.

"If you're going to own a gun, you have to be responsible,” Laws said.

It’s that responsibility that he says can be lifesaving.

Police report the 2-year-old and his 3-year-old brother found a gun in their parents closet. It was next to a gun safe. While they were playing, the gun fire and the toddler was killed.

Neither the father nor his wife were home when it happened, their adult cousin was supposed to be watching the boys.

"This is obviously a very terrible and tragic accident and it should really hammer home the necessity of securing your weapons and talking with your kids about gun safety no matter how old they are,” Lt. Emily McKinley with LMPD Homicide said.

Police are also urging parents to talk to their children about gun safety, and what to do if they find a gun.

"What do you do if you find a gun? tell your two-year-old you run and tell a family member that you found that gun, you do not touch that gun, you do not pick that gun up”, McKinley said.

Police do not expect anyone to be charged in the case.

