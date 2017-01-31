Tim Tam Tavern closing after 59 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A staple of the Germantown neighborhood since 1958 near St. Xavier High School is closing their doors.

Charlie Bauscher has owned the Tim Tam Tavern on Clarks Lane for the past 9 years and said he is ready to move on to something else.

Bauscher has put the tavern up for sale and will not renew his liquor license, which expires at midnight Wednesday.

Brian Bauscher, the owner’s son said even though the bar is closing, the memories will live on.

“It’s a neighborhood bar – almost everybody in there knows each other by their first name. I could probably go through the crowd here and tell you people’s names,” he said. “Our customers are 21 to 91 – everybody gets along everybody loves it here.”

Bauscher said he hopes that someone buys the tavern and keeps the property as a bar so the legacy of the Tim Tam lives on for many years to come.

