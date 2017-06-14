Tickets on sale for Jennifer Lawrence pajama party at Frazier Museum

Actress Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of Lionsgate's "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" at Microsoft Theater on November 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Jennifer Lawrence is hosting a pajama party at The Frazier History Museum on July 13. The event will support the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation, their mission is to promote arts awareness and positively impact the lives of young people, artists and the organizations that serve them.



Tickets are on sale for the event now. Children and an adult legal guardian will be participating in an action-packed overnight party in celebration of The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. All proceeds benefit The Jennifer Lawrence Foundation. Lionsgate’s blockbuster The Hunger Games film franchise has grossed more than $3 billion at the worldwide box office and the Company’s The Hunger Games: The Exhibition is currently touring the world.

The event is for families, Jennifer Lawrence fans, and The Hunger Games enthusiasts. Guests will have exclusive after-hours access to the exhibit, take part in activities such as stunt choreography 101, elements of archery, special effects make-up, cake decorating for Peeta’s bakery, and watch a screening of The Hunger Games, the film that started it all.

Guests may choose to leave at midnight, after a screening of the film, or make it a night at the museum, and sleep in the Frazier galleries. This event is designed for children 6 and up; children must be accompanied by a legal guardian.



Power of One Pajama Party Ticket $300 I 7pm, Thursday, July 13 - 8am Friday, July 14

Provides access for one child. A pizza dinner, popcorn snack, light breakfast, and swag bag with autographed poster are all included.



Power of One Caregiver Ticket $150 I 7pm, Thursday, July 13 - 8am Friday, July 14

Provides access for one legal guardian. Guardians assume total responsibility for their child. Guardian to child ratio must not exceed 1:2. A pizza dinner, popcorn snack, and light breakfast are included.

Discounted tickets are available to guests that purchase full price tickets to the Power of One event the following evening, Friday, July 14. Discount excludes after-party tickets.



