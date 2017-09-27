Three adults missing in Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown Police are asking for the public's help in locating three missing adults, reported missing since September 15.

The three missing persons are Jaqueline Wilson, age 38, and her son and daughter, David Wilson, age 21, and Darlene Wilson, age 22.

Elizabethtown Police report that all three adults are intellectually developmentally disabled, and all three live under a legal guardianship with a family member. There may be a possibility that they are trying to get to Mississippi, but this is not known for sure.

Anyone with information should contact the Elizabethtown Police Department at 300 South Mulberry St, 270-765-4125 or email Officer John Thomas at john.thomas@elizabethtownky.gov.

