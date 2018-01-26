Threat on Cynthia, Ky. school confirmed, suspect in custody

Generic school buses line up.

Cynthia, Ky. (WHAS11) - Officials at Cynthia Police Department in Harrison County, Ky. have confirmed a threat toward the school.

Late Thursday evening, officers investigated an alleged threat aimed at the local high school. After an initial investigation, officers informed the school that the threat appeared to be unfounded.

School was scheduled to start on Friday morning as usual with an escalated police presence. While buses were en route, however, police discovered the original threat was credible.

The suspect has been caught and is in custody. No further information on the suspect is being released at this time.

Classes will continue on as normally scheduled.

