Thousands turn out for second women's march in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The chants echo off the walls of downtown Louisville as thousands of people squeezed into the pavilion outside the Muhammad Ali Center, raising their voices as one.



"Together we should work for justice for everyone, for equality for everyone," Dee Goertz, one of the rally attendees, said.



One year after Louisville and cities around the world held their first Women's Marches, rallying for women's empowerment, the crowd came out once again, this time with a message of unity, bringing together many causes, including racial equality, education, LGBT rights, immigration, gender equality and healthcare, to work and fight together.



"We can change the world but we have got to be together," Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said, speaking to the crowd.



"All the movements individually may not make much noise, but together, there's a lot more cohesion," Terry Jobe, a rally attendee, said.



"As Martin Luther King said, if there's injustice anywhere, there's injustice everywhere, he is going to go wherever there is injustice and that's what I'm trying to say too," Goertz said.



Along with this message of intersectionality was also a call to action, the speakers urging people to do more than just chant and wave their signs, calling them to get involved with the political process, whether it's through casting a ballot or getting their name on the ballot.



"It matters to me how Louisville loves," Reynolds said. "It is not enough for you to come here today and do this. You have to go home and do something and be about something."



"I think a number of women, many more women now than a year ago are considering running for public office," Jobe said.



One attendee who is answering the call is Susan Byrne-Haddix, who is running her first political campaign for a seat in Kentucky's State Senate.



"I've carried signs. I've carried candles. I've gone door to door. I've made calls. I had to step up," she said. "I feel the common person is under attack. I think people are just way out of touch with reality."



One year later, they're ready for a change, change that they believe needs to start with them.

