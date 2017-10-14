Thousands 'Race for the Cure' of breast cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Race for the Cure hit the streets of the city on Saturday.

It’s the biggest fundraiser of the year for Susan G. Komen, the organization that helps fight breast cancer.

All women are at risk for breast cancer but the risk increases with age.

Most breast cancers and breast cancer deaths happen at age 50 or older.

More than 9,000 women crossed the finish line at the race.

The median age at diagnosis for women in the United States is 62.

Seventy-five percent of the net proceeds raised through the Race for the Cure stays in the community while 25 percent goes to national initiatives.

