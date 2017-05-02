Thoroughbred Society plans club on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – As Whiskey Row continues to rise from the ashes, officials made an announcement Tuesday about a new club that will soon call the area home.

The Louisville Thoroughbred Society says it will convert the second floor of the historic Fetzer Building into a private club dedicated to the thoroughbred industry.

The club will combine the love of thoroughbreds, bourbon and cuisine, complete with an upscale restaurant, bar and entertainment center.

In addition, a media suite called The Pressbox will be home to local podcasts and webcasts featuring tips and wagering advice from handicappers and horsemen.

“Churchill Downs is the true jewel of Louisville and it’s a great place to go but we need some place to go when they’re not running or after the races so we can go brag about our wins, cry about our losses and be around like-minded people that love to talk about thoroughbred horse racing,” trainer Dale Romans said.

Developers hope to have the area ready before next year’s Breeder’s Cup at Churchill Downs.

© 2017 WHAS-TV