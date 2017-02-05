This Stonington U.S. Air Force amputee will run the American flag on the field at the Super Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas (NEWS CENTER) -- Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, but Mainers will see more than just an epic showdown for the fifth ring.

Staff Sergeant August Ramon O'Neill of Stonington will be running the U.S. flag out onto the field in front of the Atlanta Falcons. He is the first above-the-knee amputee U.S. Air Force Pararescue to be accepted back to full duty after an amputation.

"He would have ran out the flag for the Patriots, but he is a gentleman," his mother, Deborah Alley, told NEWS CENTER. "He let the young woman who will be running the Pats flag do it."

She also tells us SSGT. O'Neill was invited by the Thunderbirds to take a backseat ride with them while they were practicing their flyover.

