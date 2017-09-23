This Louisville Kroger will get massive remodel, double in size

A Kroger sign. (Photo: Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press)

The Kroger store at Central Station shopping center, near the University of Louisville's Belknap campus, is undergoing a massive renovation and expansion.

Work has started on the store at 3165 S. Second St. and is expected to finish in the first quarter of 2018, probably in March.

The approximately 60,000-square-foot store will expand to about 120,000 square feet, said Erin Grant, Louisville corporate affairs manager for Cincinnati-based Kroger Co.

"It's expanding on three sides, basically," Grant said.

The store will extend its deli, natural food and produce sections and probably more. It's still early in the process to know much more, Grant said. But she did say the store will add a soup and salad bar as well as grab-and-go lunch items.

Grant thinks a pizza oven or a burrito bar might be added at the store, too.

"It's going to be an incredible addition to the neighborhood," she said.

Before anyone gets nervous, Grant said there are no plans to close the Kroger at 4211 S. Third St., which is just around the corner. She said that's everyone's first question when a nearby store gets a big overhaul.

