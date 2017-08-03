This Louisville eatery is a finalist for Bon Appetit's best new restaurants

Screenshot: redhogartisanmeat.com

Bon Appétit revealed the 50 finalists for its "Best New Restaurants in America" list, and a Louisville cafe made the cut. The pack will be whittled to the "Hot 10" winners on Aug. 15.

Bon Appétit describes The Red Hog as Louisville's finest butcher shop, "which transforms in the evenings into a raucous bar slash meat lover's paradise."

Red Hog, at 2722 Frankfort Ave., is owned by Kit Garrett and Bob Hancock, who also own the nearby Blue Dog Bakery and Cafe. We got a sneak peek inside Red Hog before it opened last year — you can see photos in the gallery on Louisville Business First.

Bon Appétit recommends the "mysteriously perfect french fries; “Damn Good” Cuban sandwich (there is, on this occasion, truth in advertising); and the crisp-skinned, deep-amber-colored rotisserie chicken."

No restaurants from Indiana or Ohio are among the finalists, but Nashville, Tenn. has two on the list: Bastion and Martin's BBQ.

Carolyn Tribble Greer manages digital operations of the news department.

Louisville Business First