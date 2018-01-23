This breakfast restaurant is moving in to the former Highlands Applebee's

Breakfast served with coffee, juice, egg, and rolls (Photo: monticelllo)

After the Applebee's Bar & Grill in the Highlands closed, Gary Holland knew he wanted to get his hands on the building and open his own restaurant there.

He thought it would be a good spot to open a third First Watch breakfast restaurant in Louisville, so he started to figure out details for the deal.

And earlier this month, he agreed to buy the building and another former Applebee's on Dixie Highway in Valley Station.

Through his company, Bluegrass FW LLC, he bought the Highlands building — at 2225 Taylorsville Road, near Bardstown Road — for $2.35 million, according to Jefferson County property records. And he paid $950,000 for the Dixie Highway property. The seller was California-based Lois K. Martins Revocable Living Trust.

Holland's company will do a full overhaul of the Highlands location to turn it into a First Watch. He has not decided what he will do with the Dixie Highway site.

Louisville Business First