Third woman steps forward accusing officer of sexual abuse

Pablo Cano (Photo: LMPD)

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Another woman has come forward with allegations of sexual abuse involving a Louisville Metro Police officer.

Two other women have previously come forward saying Officer Pablo Cano assaulted them.

One of the lawsuits Cano is facing, claims the alleged incident happened in December 2016 while the officer was in uniform. The lawsuit also claims Officer Cano was working security for an event and says the officer met the woman shortly before the alleged incident.

Metro Police’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the previous claims and the latest claim from the third woman.

Only two of the women have filed a lawsuit against Cano.

Cano has been placed on administrative leave.

© 2017 WHAS-TV