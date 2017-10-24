Third person files lawsuit in Youth Explorer case, attorney says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Another lawsuit has been filed against Louisville Metro Police Department’s Youth Explorer Program.

According to Attorney David Yates, a third person has come forward saying another officer sexually abused her during her time as an Explorer.

Previously, two other former Explorers came forward claiming they had been sexually abused by former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood.

Yates says his third client claims to have been abused around 2010 to 2011, the same period as the other claimants said the abuse took place.

The lawsuit is sealed.

Mayor Greg Fischer has suspended the Youth Explorer Program while the investigation continues.

