WHAS
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Think Tank has plan to curb violence in Louisville

Think Tank has plan to curb violence

Bethanni Williams, WHAS 5:48 AM. EDT May 31, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A research group is set to release a plan that hopes to stop the violence in our city.

For the past five months, a group called the Pegasus Institute has compiled the research.

It's called the LIVE initiative, Louisville's Initiative for Violence Eradication. 

They say they've looked at other cities like Cincinnati to see how they've lowered their violent crime numbers.

With their plan, they will work with city officials to make changes in our city that will lower homicide numbers. 

The Pegasus Institute is releasing its research May 31 at 8 a.m.
 

© 2017 WHAS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories