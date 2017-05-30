Think Tank has plan to curb violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--A research group is set to release a plan that hopes to stop the violence in our city.

For the past five months, a group called the Pegasus Institute has compiled the research.

It's called the LIVE initiative, Louisville's Initiative for Violence Eradication.

They say they've looked at other cities like Cincinnati to see how they've lowered their violent crime numbers.

With their plan, they will work with city officials to make changes in our city that will lower homicide numbers.

The Pegasus Institute is releasing its research May 31 at 8 a.m.



