Thieves still caught on video after stealing surveillance camera

Thieves caught on camera (Photo: surveillance)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WHAS11) -- A hole in the ceiling with wiring poking out is all that's left of what used to be a surveillance camera at Ashland Park in Clarksville, Indiana, after police believe two people stole the camera a few weeks earlier.

"You've heard of graffiti in parks and other vandalism, but to just rip a surveillance camera off the ceiling, for one, we're going to get your picture, which is kind of funny, but I don't know what they're going to do with it," Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department Communications Director Ken Conklin said.

According to Conklin, a man and a woman stole the surveillance camera, which had been hanging near the park's restrooms, overnight on May 11.

"When you count the equipment plus the manpower it'll take to replace it, it's not going to be cheap," he said.

Clarksville Police believe the suspects were at the park trying to steal bathroom supplies when they realized they were on camera, deciding to steal it too.

"These folks I guess wanted to steal toilet paper," Conklin said. "I'm not sure why that was worth stealing, but I guess they decided to take the camera with them when they left too."

"They probably took it thinking, 'Oh, our pictures are taken so we're going to take it,' but it's unusual they didn't just break it there and try to destroy what they had in it," Clarksville Police Det. Scott Merchant said.

But if the suspects tried to eliminate the evidence of their crime, it did not work. The stolen camera left behind photographic breadcrumbs. Law enforcement officers found photos of the suspects taken from the camera.

"The guy didn't even have shoes on, so I don't know if he just woke up and decided he wanted to go steal toilet paper," Conklin said. "I don't know."

Clarksville Police and the Parks and Recreation Department have released photos of the suspect. Conklin said the community support has been great with many people eager to find the culprits.

"People don't want their parks messed with. This park belongs to everyone, so when everyone sees something like this happen, they want to make sure the people responsible get caught," he said.

Conklin said his department is looking at pricing for new equipment and hopes to get a new camera installed as quickly as possible.

Clarksville Police have a few leads and names of people believed to be the suspects in the photos. No confrontation has been made at this time.

