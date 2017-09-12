Thieves hit local cemetery during funeral

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It's one of those crimes that has you shaking your head, as someone stole a purse out of an unlocked car as the victim laid their loved one to rest nearby.



This is the first time someone has had something stolen a car at St. Andrew Cemetery, but the Priest from St. Paul Catholic which oversees the property says they have had problems with someone stealing equipment from a storage shed.

The Priest went on to say he believes the thefts are drug related, which only makes it worse that they are targeting a place of mourning.

Sitting in a rural area in southwest Louisville, Jade Larimore described St. Andrew Cemetery as a beautiful place for a loved one to be laid to rest.

“It’s really nice,” Larimore said. “It dead ends, and it’s really peaceful out there.”

September 5th, 2017, Larimore’s family was mourning the death of her husband’s grandmother when she got an unusual notice on her phone.

“We were sitting there and got a notification from one of our credit card companies that someone had used our card,” Larimore said. “At first, we thought it was just a fraudulent charge, so my husband went to go get my wallet, and it was gone. You think you’re in a safe place so unfortunately, I didn’t lock my car.”

The thieves got away without anyone noticing they had ever been there.

Along with valuables, they took with them a peace of mind.

“They know my address,” Larimore said. “They have my ID’s. They know where I work because they stole my corporate card along with all of my other cards. It’s very disturbing and actually, I’ve been very concerned that they’re actually going to come check my mail, and get my new cards.”

Before the cards were canceled the thieves racked up hundreds of dollars of charges at Meijer, Best Buy, and Chick-Fil-A which she hopes will help LMPD make an arrest, but in the meantime, she is leaving them with this message.

“I am glad that I am me and not you because I hate that anyone feels like that’s what they have to do to make money, prey on other people,” Larimore said.

Due to the theft, a security system was installed at the St. Andrews Cemetery storage shed, but it's unclear if it includes security cameras.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in these thefts, you are being asked to call 574-LMPD.

© 2017 WHAS-TV