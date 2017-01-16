The411: Is Louisville back in the NBA conversation?

A detail of an official Spalding basketball going through the net with an offical logo of the 2012 Orlando NBA All-Star Game during the 2012 NBA All-Star Game at the Amway Center on February 26, 2012 in Orlando.(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo: Ronald Martinez, 2012 Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- There’s a buzz once again that Louisville may be in the running for an NBA team. I’ve been following this story since the inception of the possibility.

Several years ago, it sounded far-fetched but today the tone sounds a little more positive. I spoke to several people and they say it’s possible but all of the planets have to be aligned for it to happen.

The first concern is: where will they play? Can the KFC Yum! Center accommodate both the Louisville Cardinals men and women’s basketball teams, special events and the NBA?

Can we afford the ticket prices on a regular basis to sustain the league? The average ticket is $97.00 and could go into several hundred for premium seats. There’s a total of 82 games, which will likely be somewhere around 41 home games in an NBA season plus the playoffs.

Louisville would get help from area cities that do not have a professional team, such as Cincinnati and Nashville.

So, is it possible? I know that Junior Bridgeman and Grant Hill were working on a possible deal. Is it Louisville? I guess we will have to see.

Give me your thoughts. If you have a story idea, send it to The411@whas11.com. You can follow me on Twitter @Sherlenemediapr and Instagram @Sherlenemediapro for real-time news and conversation on the following topic.

(© 2017 WHAS)