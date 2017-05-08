The Kentucky Zika Summit happening in Lexington

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS 11)--People from across the state of Kentucky are expected to gather this week to figure out how to stop the spread of the Zika Virus.

The Kentucky Zika Summit is scheduled to start May 11 in Lexington.

Topics will include Zika infection, protecting the environment and avoiding local transmission.

Public health experts are hoping by holding the meeting before the warm weather really kicks in so they can avoid bigger issues with the disease this year.

Zika appeared in several states last year... and is blamed for causing several health issues, including birth defects.

