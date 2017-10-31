Jurich talks UofL dimissal, Pitino firing and his future

Rick Pitino's days were numbered at the University of Louisville, well before the FBI investigation broke. In a two-part interview with fired athletic director Tom Jurich, he talks about his exit from the university and no question was off limits.

Jurich also revealed news about Rick Pitino’s future with the school. It wasn’t good months before the FBI investigation was known to anyone in Louisville.

Here’s part one of my conversation with Jurich.

Doug Proffitt: At a dinner with Dr. Postel, did he ask you to fire Rick Pitino?

Jurich: No, he did not. We talked about Coach Pitino but he did not ask me.

Doug Proffitt: What did he say about Coach Pitino?

Jurich: That stays between us.

Doug Proffitt: Did you get a sense that these guys wanted the coach gone?

Jurich: I think they were moving that way but that was something that I was in favor of at the time but it never escalated to anything like that.

Doug Proffitt: And that dinner was in July?

Jurich: Yes, July

Doug Proffitt: So, in July you had a feeling they wanted Rick Pitino out?

Jurich: It's fair to say it that way. I just felt that they had discomfort with him and a couple of board members did.

Doug Proffitt: Was it discomfort to the point that they wanted him gone immediately?

Jurich: No, this would have been long term.



The timing is notable. It means that 3 months after the university had its hearings in front of the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions in Cincinnati, U of L was telling Jurich they didn't see Pitino in the job in the future. Something Jurich revealed for the first time.

I also asked him about Pitino's new comment to Terry Meiners about a board meeting he was to attend, also in July.



Pitino said, “Tom asked me to go to a board meeting and when I walked out of there, I knew they didn’t want me. I told my players don’t' even jaywalk in downtown Louisville because this board does not want me here.”

Doug Proffitt: He said, “They don’t want me here. Did you feel that?

Jurich: I think I did. I would agree with him on that.

Doug Proffitt: Did you think the board didn't want you there either?

Jurich: No, I never felt that.



That July dinner between Jurich and the interim U of L President Dr. Greg Postel also came 3 months before the FBI investigation into recruiting would shock the school.

Board chairman David Grissom said this to reporters, “I went home and told my wife you can’t make this stuff up.”

Jurich was in Washington when the story broke.



Doug Proffitt: What went through your mind when you heard that?

Jurich: Great disappointment. Something we don’t' need to be involved with.

Doug Proffitt: Disappointed in who?

Jurich: The entire program. That we would be involved in something like that. We don't need to. You're at Louisville. I’m not proclaiming guilt on anybody, no one’s been charged, but I think the evidence is probably pretty strong or the FBI wouldn't be involved.

Doug Proffitt: Did you ever consider firing Rick Pitino over the past few weeks or the past few months?

Jurich: If I would have known that he did something – was guilty of something, I would have – I would have dealt with it then. But I had no evidence. I point blank asked him, looked him in the eye [and said], ‘Did you have anything do with this?’ He said absolutely not.

Doug Proffitt: Did you believe him?

Jurich: He looked me right in the eye said absolutely not. You've always backed him. yep. I back all my coaches. I hire them. I don’t put them in and say sink or swim. If I bring them in I want them to know I have the resources of Tom Jurich behind them. I want them to be successful.



Doug Proffitt: Did your strong loyalty to Rick Pitino do you in, did he take you down?

Jurich: I wouldn't look at it that way.



Doug Proffitt: Why not?

Jurich: I think it’s too easy to blame people. We had a great run here 20 fabulous years, Rick part of it for 16 years. Brought a lot of great memories to University. I don’t want to point fingers.

For the interview, he wore the shirt supporting the ACC and the Cardinals people are used to seeing him in, and he told me he’s not leaving Louisville, “My passion is always going to be for the University of Louisville. I love this city.”

In his house, Jurich's family is prominent over the fireplace.



The basement has the U of L memories. He shows the day he was introduced to fans at Freedom Hall and photos of better times with Rick Pitino.

Tom Jurich shares the moment when his family was introduced at Freedom Hall in 1997.





Doug Proffitt: What is it in you that you are able to stay friends with someone who has gotten you in so much controversy?

Jurich: I think it is just who I am. I don't think Rick ever went out to do anything to harm me, and I to this day don’t believe he would.



Doug Proffitt: You’re the leader of the department and then the scandal and then FBI investigation. At any point, did you feel your department was out of control?

Jurich: Never once.

Doug Proffitt: That you didn't have control over it?

Jurich: I always had control of that program. Always did. Went 18 years and never had a blemish.





One day after U of L confirmed it was part of the FBI investigation, Jurich was called to the administration building Wednesday, September 27th



Doug Proffitt: did you know what was going to happen?

Jurich: I had no idea, not at all.

Doug Proffitt: Who was in that meeting what did they say to you when you came in?

Jurich: Postel and Grissom.

Doug Proffitt: What was the conversation?

Jurich: It was about a minute long. They were going to go in a different direction and I was going on suspension. Gave me a letter and I left.

Doug Proffitt: Did they let you know you were going to be fired later?

One month later, three days shy of his 20th anniversary, Jurich was fired. 10-3, was the vote.

Doug Proffitt: That vote was shown LIVE; did you watch it?

Jurich: I haven’t' seen any media for thirty days, no newspapers, anything, I felt that was not the space for me to be in.

Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino





The letter from the school firing him was blistering.



Doug Profitt: They called you a bully.

Jurich: That is offensive. That is offensive.

Doug Proffitt: The term is offensive?

Jurich: Yes.

Doug Proffitt: Did you get upset when people would disparage the program?

Jurich: Anybody would. It is your program, you don't want people taking shots at you.

Doug Proffitt: What about the loyalists, on the Crum side?

Jurich: That is to be expected. that is to be expected. That was a difficult situation.

Doug Proffitt: Do you think the term bully comes to your loyalty that you expect from people around there and if you don't get it you react in an intimidating manner?

Jurich: I never saw that. I always try to treat people with a respectful manner, utmost respect anywhere in any way in life. I always believe you treat others the way you want to be treated.

Doug Proffitt: Why did they call you a bully?

Jurich: Well it’s just one person calling me that and I certainly had no issues with him that he would ever be able to say that but it’s an offensive term. Very offensive.



The $160 million Adidas deal was negotiated by Jurich. The school's interim president said he had no knowledge of it until it was cut and wished he had known more.



Jurich says, “I think saying nobody knew anything about it is preposterous, baffling, mind-boggling.

Tom Jurich announces the $160 million Adidas deal on Aug. 25, 2017





In early September, still on the job, Jurich wrote a pointed letter to U of L's general counsel and copied Greg Postel.



Doug Proffitt: You're taking a shot at him.

Jurich: I'm not taking a shot at him. It was very disappointing. Everybody around the country is celebrating it and I thought maybe our university could too and it was just a handful of people who didn't.

After replacing Jurich, Postel said he didn't want anything to do with Adidas if the deal was tainted by the FBI investigation. After a review, acting athletic director Vince Tyra cleared Jurich's work, saying he saw nothing negative with it.

Jurich: Their own attorneys wrote the deal, who are housed in that office.

Doug Proffitt: Was Postel involved in it? Maybe that's why he's saying he knew nothing?

Jurich: Certainly he would be very aware of it?

Doug Proffitt: Why are they saying that as one of the reasons they fired you?

Jurich: I think they are saying a lot of things.



The letter of dismissal says when U of L looked for written evaluations of coaches, they found not one for well over 10 years.

Rick Pitino, Tom Jurich and John L. Smith





Jurich: I evaluate my coaches 24/7, 365 days a year.

Doug Proffitt: You did it verbally?

Jurich: I do it anytime I need to. My coaches know that I had a handle with them and they knew they could come to me for support.

Doug Proffitt: So written evaluations weren't done?

Jurich: No, I didn't do written evaluations. Never in my 32 years as an AD. I’ve never done them.

Doug Proffitt: Did you think it was necessary to have a trail of things?

Jurich: Why do you need a trail? You only need a trail if you are trying to get rid of people. I hire people so they’ll be successful. I try to prop them up. I want them to come in and enjoy their jobs and have the same passion that I have.

At age 61, he's been paid a total of nearly $20 million over the past 7 years. He was four years away from collecting a 3-million-dollar incentive if he were still on the job at age 65. He's now fighting for a contract that would have run until 2026. A contract with bonuses and many expenses paid.



Doug Proffitt: U of L says you got richer by cutting side deals with Jim Ramsey and then kept those deals secret, your pay, your country club memberships, U of L pays your taxes, people in town were saying nobody pays my taxes. At what point did you feel you feel you were overpaid?

Jurich: I never did. I felt I was earning every penny. I was trying to bring in all kind of extra revenue for the university. I always tried to be a bargain for the university. I would hope that people would think that.



Doug Proffitt: You are not fighting to get your job back?

Jurich: Nope. You don't want to be somewhere you are not wanted.

