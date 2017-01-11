The Healing Place demolishes building to expand facility (photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – In order to serve more men struggling with addiction in Louisville, the Healing Place is expanding their downtown men’s campus. The expansion comes as a result of the high demand for treatment as the community’s heroin problem grows.

According to the Healing Place, they turned away an average of 300 men per month in 2016 because there was not enough room for them.

“We’re just seeing an extreme demand, and in the month of December, we turned away 440 men from our detox services,” Karyn Hascal, President of the Healing Place, said.

Healing Place expansion renderings (photo: The Healing Place)

The first phase of the $29 million project is the demolition of the Healing Place’s administration building on West Market St. This will make room for the first wing of a new four-story facility and administration building.

Once the project is complete, the number of detox beds will double and the long-term recovery program will gain an additional 200 beds.

To learn more about the Healing Place expansion and how you can support the project visit thehealingplace.org/expansion.

