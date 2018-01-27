The future of self-ordering arrives at Bardstown Rd. McDonald's

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Fast food ordering became a little easier as the Cinemas McDonald’s celebrated their grand re-opening with self-ordering kiosks.

The restaurant, located in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road near Costco, offers a futuristic dining experience.

Owner Ira Salls says although there is a new atmosphere and new technology, her restaurant will still offer the same great food.

“I love being first. When they're looking for somebody who is going to take the banner and run with it I do that, but McDonald's will be doing more and more of these," she said,

Customers who were one of the first 100 in line at Saturday’s re-opening received a free Big Mac or Egg McMuffin sandwich each week for a year.

The restaurant even had specials throughout the day.

