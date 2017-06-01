The effect of Muhammad Ali's death on Louisville

Ali's 17-car procession went through the streets of Louisville giving fans an opportunity to say goodbye, share memories. #InspiredByAli

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- From crowds lining the funeral route, to flowers thrown on the hearse, to posters and signed boxing gloves left at the Muhammad Ali Center, these were some of the visible tributes to the Greatest, but some tributes were harder to see.

"During that week there were no homicides, I personally don’t think that was a coincidence. I think it was a way for others to respect Muhammad Ali and to maybe for a tiny, seven-day period show a respect for life," said Jeanie Kahnke, Spokesperson for the Muhammad Ali Center.

A time of calm, Kahnke hopes can be rekindled with the upcoming I am Ali festival and beyond.

"Muhammad Ali had a quote which was 'I wish that everybody else loved one another the way that they loved me' and I think that that was one of his most endearing messages ever, to the world, because he lived his life that way. He embodied, love and unity and peace amongst all people, and he demonstrated this through his actions, how he treated people and I think that we are really missing, we are really missing that right now," said Kahnke.

"Ali's life was a great testimony of peace, and that is something we have to pick up on,” Minister Jerald Muhammad said.

Minister Jerald Muhammad with community outreach organization Brothers Helping Brothers says the time after Ali's death shows the peace the city is capable of.

"It was a glimpse of heaven. I mean it can be done. It made me proud because the eyes of the world were on Louisville Kentucky and we you know, we showed that we are a peaceful city so it can happen but it’s going to take some organizing it is going to take talking to young people and from what we found when we talked to young people most people feel like no one cares about them, people don’t listen to them people talk at them, but people don’t talk with them, so we all have to do more," said Muhammad.

The six-week "I Am Ali" Festival starts this Saturday morning. For more information, click here.

© 2017 WHAS-TV