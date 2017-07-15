The Dove School of Arts celebrates community with grand opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new art school has opened on Preston Highway.

T.R.U.T.H. Studios celebrated their grand opening of the Dove School of Arts Saturday.

Seven core classes are being offered including dance, vocal, theater, video production, modeling and instrumental music-piano.

The campus includes an event hall where students will have the ability to display their enhanced talent in a showcase every 6 weeks.

It also includes a newly built dance studio with floor length mirrors and home of T.R.U.T.H. Studios' state of the art recording studio as well.

The goal is to provide a safe haven for children to be able to freely express their gift and be taught to how to use the gift in a professional manner.

© 2017 WHAS-TV