The Donut King shop will be reopening in Mt. Washington

(Photo: Jorgensen, Jackelyn)

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The Donut King in Mount Washington is reopening next Tuesday, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.

This comes months after it closed when the owner, Simon Yeung, was shot at the Mt. Washington shop.

Police are trying to see if Yeung's shooting is connected to the shooting death of another donut shop owner in Shepherdsville.

The lead investigator on the Yeung case said there were no new leads in the case.



