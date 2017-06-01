WHAS
The Blue House is getting a new roof

WHAS11 Staff , WHAS 5:08 PM. EDT June 01, 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Blue House is getting a new roof at no charge.

The 20-year old violin program for children is held in a crumbling historic home in West Louisville.

Kevin Lafavers of ICRC Contracting in Louisville saw WHAS11’s story on the Blue House and decided to donate a roof.

Lafavers said other companies like Owens Corning and North Coast Roofing Supply are helping him cover the cost. He expects to start ripping off that roof in a matter of weeks.

WHAS11 will be there and bring you an update.

