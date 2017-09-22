The 5 most expensive cars on the auction block at Mecum Louisville this weekend

A line of rare muscle cars greets guests at Mecum Louisville. (Courtesy: William Deshazer)

A $300,000 Camaro? That's sure to get someone's motor running.

An estimated 700 muscle and collector cars are rolling through the Kentucky Exposition Center this weekend for Mecum Louisville 2017. The event — part auction, part show — is put on by Walworth, Wis.-based Mecum Auctions, which claims to be the world's largest collector car auction company.

Organizers gave Louisville Business First an early look at the event yesterday. I checked out a gorgeous blue 1969 Shelby GT500 Fastback while I was there — then walked away with a smug feeling after I noticed it had an automatic transmission. Felt great.

Mecum Louisville 2017 is open to buyers, sellers and spectators.

If you plan to bid, you'll need to register first. That registration costs $200 and includes admission for two of the three auction days.

And here's a list of the five most expensive vehicles at the show, based on their approximate reserve prices:

- 2014 Chevrolet COPO Camaro, $290,000 to $315,000

- 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Resto Mod, $250,000 to $275,000

- 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster, $150,000 to $165,000

- 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible, $145,000 to $165,000

- 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe $140,000 to $160,000

