LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- There are many ways to tie a tie successfully but T.G. illustrates his tips on how to tie a tie properly.

More ways to tie a tie:

Windsor Knot

Half Windsor Knot

Four-in-Hand

T.G. showed us how he checks to see if he has the proper necktie length but here is more information on the length of a tied necktie.

© 2018 WHAS-TV