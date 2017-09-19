Texas Roadhouse to donate Sep. 27 proceeds to those affected by Harvey, Irma

(Photo: WHAS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Texas Roadhouse locations are continuing to do their part to help those who were impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Officials say on Wednesday, Sep. 27, more than 500 locations across the nation will donate 100 percent of their proceeds to the American Red Cross and other local organizations to help those affected.

Four Kentuckiana locations will also participate in the effort.

Officials say they have served more than 50,000 meals to shelters and first responders after the storms.

Kentuckiana locations:

757 Lewis and Clark Parkway

Clarksville, Indiana

3322 Outer Loop

Louisville, KY

6460 Dutchmans Parkway

Louisville, KY

4406 Dixie Highway

Louisville, KY

