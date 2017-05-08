Test anxiety relief goes to the dogs in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A Jefferson County Public School student was concerned that test anxiety was getting the best of her classmates, her idea is going to the dogs and getting praise from her principal.

The pressure of taking a big test can leave students feeling like the world is coming down around them. All of that anxiety can lead to overwhelming failure, so they're changing the atmosphere at Manual YPAS thanks to senior Emily Huffman.

“It's been a struggle, yes, it's been a lot of work but I'm so glad that the program has finally happened”, senior Emily Huffman said.

Monday, more than 200 students took a break from test-prep for a quick puppy pick-me-upper.

Emily's idea was to bring in dogs from the Arrow fund, those are animals that have been abused and are being fostered before finding a forever home.

She began working in September on this doggy de-stresser after hearing of colleges using this strategy to relax students during exam week.

"A lot of students, they get stomach ulcers and issues and they have to go home and we do so much testing here that I wanted to give our students a platform to relax, not think about testing and just play with dogs and puppies”, Huffman said.

Eighteen groups of students got 20 minutes with the calming canines, the Arrow fund brought in new pups every couple of hours. The Manual YPAS principal hopes other JCPS schools might adopt this strategy next year.

© 2017 WHAS-TV