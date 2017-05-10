Tensions high over police advisory board nomination for Dr. Jones

LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A controversial nomination to Louisville's police advisory board is expected to be voted on Thursday, May 11.

But president of the police union Dave Mutchler is still voicing his concerns leading up to the vote on Dr. Ricky Jones.

Jones still needs the vote of the full Metro Council.

Some, like FOP President Dave Mutchler, say Jones isn't qualified for the job.

Mutchler talked about his concerns about Jones's appointment and said Jones has been accused by some as being anti-police so he would not be able to remain unbiased on the board.

The Citizens Commission on Police Accountability is responsible for reviewing police cases and makes recommendations to Metro Police about changes in training and procedures.

Jones has accused Mutchler and Councilwoman Julie Denton, both who opposed his appointment, as "racists", something Mutchler says is a distraction from the actual concerns.

"What has ensued has been stunningly outrageous, we think, and we think it leaves no doubt our concerns have been confirmed that the appointment is not appropriate,” Mutchler said.

Jones has said that he is not anti-police, rather he is anti-bad police, and says he believes he can help bring a voice to the table representing some of the concerns of a underrepresented group of people.

"The 18th, 19th, 20th century times when majority group members could dictate to minorities, whether they be black, brown, red or yellow who their representatives should be is over, and there are some of us willing to stand up to them,” Jones said.

Jones says if he is confirmed, he will work to strengthen the committee but that regardless of the outcome he will continue to work towards seeking justice and accountability from law enforcement.

The full Metro Council is expected to vote Thursday after more debate.





