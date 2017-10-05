Tennessee experiencing significant baby boom

Searyl Atli Doty was issued an I.D. card with a "U" in the gender field. (Photo: Stockbyte, Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN.(WHAS 11)--Our neighbors to the south are experiencing a significant baby boom.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville is seeing a twenty percent spike in births averaging about 400 per month.

Doctors say they expect that rate to continue through the rest of 2017.

They say the strengthening economy and more people moving to Music City is what is causing the spike.



© 2017 WHAS-TV