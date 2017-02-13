Tennessee company bringing jobs to Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A handful of nonprofit organizations announced Monday that new jobs are coming to the Russell neighborhood.

Many are hoping it's another step forward to reducing violence in the Derby City.

Dozens of jobs are coming to an area where so many opportunities have left.

There’s a warehouse on 15th Street near Broadway that is now the Ray Barker Economic Empowerment Center.

Brothers Helping Brothers, Two Strong Inc. Jesus and a Job and other organizations let WHAS11 News inside the west wing of the warehouse that houses thousands of pounds of liquidated furniture. The items most recently we're told are from the Horseshoe Casino in New Albany.

Middle Tennessee Urban Development and Construction owner Keith Johnson was contracted by the hotel to get rid of its old furniture, but he needed help. Johnson reached out to those in west Louisville.

Right now, these men and women are working in the warehouse sorting, lifting and taking inventory, some even travel from state to state. A majority of the employees are ex-offenders, recently homeless, without transportation or are just trying to find their way in life.

“Louisville is kind of struggling through a lot of jobs and things for the community and it's very important because Mr. John is picking up 20 and 30 guys and putting them to work on a week and daily basis,” Michael Richardson, a warehouse employee, said.

“You know – Brothers Helping Brothers and trying to help the next man out no matter his circumstances,” Keith Johnson said.

Dozens of positions are available and we’re told many of them will turn into full-time opportunities. This is all to not only help those in west Louisville, but also to give many another outlet instead of turning to street life or violence.

Your struggles do not matter, just your willingness to do better.

To apply head to 822 South 15th Street and ask for Lamont Collins. Offices are open to apply Monday through Friday during normal business hours.

A big liquidation sale is happening Friday Feb. 17 through Feb. 19 at the warehouse to purchase gently used furniture.

(© 2017 WHAS)