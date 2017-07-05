TEGNA Foundation grant information

WHAS11 accepts grant proposals from qualified non-profit organizations that serve Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Grants are awarded through the TEGNA Foundation, a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Co., Inc.
We provide grants to organizations in the communities in which TEGNA owns a television station. The Foundation's mission is to invest in the future of the communities we serve and in the future of our industry.
We value projects that take a creative approach to fundamental issues facing our community, including education, securing basic needs, neighborhood improvement, economic development and youth development.
Local Guidelines & Information
- Applications are reviewed on an annual basis, but can be submitted anytime during the year
- The application deadline is August 29 (postmarked by)
- Typical grant amounts range from $1,000 - $5,000
- Organizations can be awarded a grant every other year
- Grant requests should be program specific and not for general operating funds/salaries
- Grants will not be awarded for scholarships or start-up monies
- WHAS11 adheres to the guidelines described on the TEGNA Foundation's website
Your grant proposal must contain the following information:
- Completed TEGNA Foundation Grant Application Form
- IRS letter of determination for 501(c)3 tax exemption
- One-page project budget & one-page organizational budget summary
- List of other funding sources
- Project proposal of no more than three pages that includes:
- needs statement
- objectives of the project to be funded
- whether the project is new or ongoing
- constituency to be served
- community and volunteer involvement
- sustainability statement
- organization's qualifications to carry out the project
- how the project will be evaluated
- plans for continued funding of the project
TEGNA Foundation guidelines: http://www.tegnafoundation.org/
Completed proposals should be sent, postmarked by August 29, to:
WHAS11
C/O Casie Haas
TEGNA Foundation Grant Request
520 W. Chestnut St.
Louisville, KY 40202
Notification Process
Applicants should plan on a 90-day waiting period while the committee reviews and finalizes funding decisions. All applicants will be notified of funding decisions.
© 2017 WHAS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs