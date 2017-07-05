TEGNA Foundation grant information

Tegna Foundation

WHAS11 accepts grant proposals from qualified non-profit organizations that serve Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Grants are awarded through the TEGNA Foundation, a corporate foundation sponsored by TEGNA Co., Inc.

We provide grants to organizations in the communities in which TEGNA owns a television station. The Foundation's mission is to invest in the future of the communities we serve and in the future of our industry.

We value projects that take a creative approach to fundamental issues facing our community, including education, securing basic needs, neighborhood improvement, economic development and youth development.

Local Guidelines & Information

Applications are reviewed on an annual basis, but can be submitted anytime during the year

The application deadline is August 29 (postmarked by)

Typical grant amounts range from $1,000 - $5,000

Organizations can be awarded a grant every other year

Grant requests should be program specific and not for general operating funds/salaries

Grants will not be awarded for scholarships or start-up monies

WHAS11 adheres to the guidelines described on the TEGNA Foundation's website



Your grant proposal must contain the following information:

Completed TEGNA Foundation Grant Application Form

IRS letter of determination for 501(c)3 tax exemption

One-page project budget & one-page organizational budget summary

List of other funding sources

Project proposal of no more than three pages that includes:

- needs statement

- objectives of the project to be funded

- whether the project is new or ongoing

- constituency to be served

- community and volunteer involvement

- sustainability statement

- organization's qualifications to carry out the project

- how the project will be evaluated

- plans for continued funding of the project

TEGNA Foundation guidelines: http://www.tegnafoundation.org/

Completed proposals should be sent, postmarked by August 29, to:

WHAS11

C/O Casie Haas

TEGNA Foundation Grant Request

520 W. Chestnut St.

Louisville, KY 40202

Notification Process

Applicants should plan on a 90-day waiting period while the committee reviews and finalizes funding decisions. All applicants will be notified of funding decisions.

