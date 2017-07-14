LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- School may be out for summer, but for this group of teens it has been a week full of learning in the FBI's Future Agents in Training Program.

"We had them visit our FBI office, we talked to them about our SWAT program, about our evidence response team, but we also talked to them about our investigations, our cyber investigations, all the things we do, counter terrorism, counter intelligence, white collar crime, violent crime, transnational organized crime," said Amy Hess, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville office.

These 18 students graduated from the program held at the Chestnut Street YMCA in front of their families Friday afternoon. A celebration to culminate a week of expanding their horizons from developing leadership skills to learning CPR to meeting a bomb technician.

"We got to see the bomb technician, which personally I think is really good because that is kind of what I want to do, technician stuff, so it was a great experience all around," said Dakota O'Bannon.

O'Bannon says this experience reaffirmed her interest in being an evidence technician.

"I was kind of hesitant because I want to go into law enforcement, but I didn't know which path to take and when we went to the FBI building they told us that there is a lot of support behind and agent, so I was hoping that I could fall into the support group and just, find my way there," said O'Bannon.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Hess says this program helps build future leaders in whatever career path they choose.

"So, to get teenagers into this program, the youth in the community to realize that there is a big world out there they have lots of opportunities but a career in law enforcement and particularly with the FBI might be something that we want them to consider. We want them to figure out how they can give back to the community, connect to the community and really contribute as adults in whatever career fields that they choose," said Hess.

