Teen's body recovered from pond in Radcliff

WHAS11 Staff, WHAS

8:27 PM. EDT June 22, 2017

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WHAS11) – According to police in Radcliff, the body of a 16-year-old boy was recovered from a pond near Centennial Ave. and Blackjack Rd.

Investigators are on the scene.

Check back for updates to this story.

© 2017 WHAS-TV
