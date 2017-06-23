Teenager drowns in Kentucky pond during heavy rains

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WHAS 11)--A Kentucky teenager is dead following an afternoon swim with his friends.

According to Hardin County high school, Elijah Thornton's body was found in a pond in Radcliff, Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

Police say he went under the water while swimming and never resurfaced.

He was a junior at the school.

The school released a statement that reads in part:

"Hardin County Schools students, staff and stakeholders mourn with the Thornton family today and the days, weeks and months to come. This family is burdened with unspeakable pain. We ask the members of our community and members of our district family to keep the Thornton family in your thoughts and prayers."

