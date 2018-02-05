Teen violence in Louisville no longer surprising, says youth advocate

Neal Robertson (R), walks in the community raising awareness about gun violence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Teen violence is no longer a surprise to some in Louisville Metro.

“I'm not shocked, whatsoever, and it's going to continue to keep going unless we do something about it,” Neal Robertson, a leader with the West Louisville Urban Coalition, said.

On Sunday, police arrested a 17-year old who they believe shot and killed another teenager on Friday near East Indian Trail.

“A child is a child. We have to teach the child right from wrong, and we're not doing a good job,” Robertson explained.

The family told WHAS11 News the victim of Friday's murder is 17-year old KenDell Smith, a junior at Fern Creek High School.

“I'm so sick. I'm so sick. But what can we do? We can't do nothing but live our life. All we can do is raise our kids the best that we can,” his cousin, Angela Smith-Ward said.

On the night her cousin was killed, Smith-Ward told WHAS11 News that she believes social media has played a large roll in teen violence, in general. Robertson said if anything, social media has certainly made buying a gun easier.

“I could take you to buy a gun, all you need is the money and they will sell you a gun, right now,” he said. “So what do you think when those kids come with the money? You think they're turning them away? There's not background checks in the streets when you're buying a gun.”

Robertson said he's trying to do his part by finding mentors who can relate to these kids and set them on the right track, but he believes city leaders need to step it up, as well.

It's still unclear if the 17-year-old arrested will be charged as an adult or a juvenile.

© 2018 WHAS-TV