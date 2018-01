The scene at Marshall County High School following a deadly shooting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Photo: Ryan Hermens, The Paducah Sun)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – State Police have identified two teenagers killed in a shooting in rural Kentucky Tuesday.

Kentucky State Police say 15-year-olds Bailey Holt and Preston Cope died after another 15-year-old opened fire on students who attended Marshall County High School.

