Teen released on home incarceration after joy ride in police cruiser

Stolen LMPD cruiser recovered (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A Louisville teenager appeared in court after officials said he stole an unmarked LMPD cruiser.



Tajuan Burton, 18, is facing several charges including theft, impersonating a police officer, and driving without a license.



Investigators said Burton stole the car from an officer's home last week, later crashing it in front of a home in West Louisville and leaving the scene. He was arrested Jan 6. and prosecutors said this isn't the first crash he has been involved in.



Burton has been placed on home incarceration.

