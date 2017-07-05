Teen recovering after mysterious illness left him unable to walk

Shane Roof, Teen recovering after mysterious illness which left him unable to walk (Photo: WHAS11)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- For the first time we are hearing from the 14-year-old who suddenly fell ill while cutting the grass and now can't walk.

His story is one that has stunned the community and left many cheering for his recovery. His upbeat attitude towards getting back to normal life will lift you up too.

When we went to visit Shane Roof in the hospital this young man says he has plenty to dance about.

“From not moving to moving, I did a great job,” Roof said.

He wasn't sure what was going to happen when he first got sick.

“I felt like I was gonna die.”

The Louisville teenager became ill while cutting the grass in May

“Then my legs started to feel funny.”

And that's when he started to get scared.

“My dad told me to get back up and I couldn't get back up in the bed.”

Shane was rushed to the hospital where he remained in ICU--paralyzed. He has some mobility now but he still can’t walk on his own.

“I can move a little bit of everything. I can move my arm, both my arms. My right side is better than my other side, my left leg but not all the time.”

He is in therapy and at Frazier Rehab.

“It is hard but I am not going to give up. I want to get better really bad.”

Shane says he will walk again.

“Yeah definitely. They already have me in the walking harness.”

Doctors still haven't determined what happened.

“I just kind of shrug it off. It happened and that's all that matters. I'd like to know what happened but it's not really a big deal.”

But there is one question he asks himself. Why him?

He hopes to be home by his birthday next month.

This teen who is still dancing is in a room surrounded by well wishes and UofL items signed by greats like Denny Crum and Darryl Griffith who came to visit.

“It was amazing seeing them.”

He even has a picture of actor Danny DeVito. He's hoping DeVito, who is one of his favorites, will hear about his story.

Shane continues to smile through it all and leaves those around him feeling encouraged.

“I am so easy going.”

His family hopes he will be able to go home in about five weeks.

To learn more about Shane's story and to get involved in community fundraising efforts you can go to Shane's website www.shaneroof.com.



