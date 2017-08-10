Teen missing from Muncie, Ind. youth center

Jalen Grantz (Photo: provided)

MUNCIE, Ind. (NEWS RELEASE) -- Jalen Grantz is missing from Youth Opportunity Center in Muncie, Indiana. He was last seen on August 2, 2017. He is 17 years old, 5’ 11” and 170 lbs. He is originally from Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Jalen Grantz (Photo: provided)

Based on a social media post, it is believed he is in Indianapolis. His parents are working in conjunction with the Muncie Police Department. Family and friends are passing out and posting the attached flyer in Muncie, Indianapolis and other cities in Southern Indiana.

The family is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone that has information that will lead to the safe return of Jalen Grantz.

If seen, please contact 502-762-2558, Facebook page HOPE FOR JALEN, or call the police.



Jalen Grantz (Photo: provided)

News Release