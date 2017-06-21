Teen killed in Shelby County car crash

ACCIDENT generic graphic.jpg (Photo: WHAS)

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A 16-year-old boy was killed late last night in a single-vehicle accident in Shelby County, near the 81-hundred block of KY 53.

According to Kentucky State Police, three juveniles were traveling north on KY 53, or Mount Eden Road, when the car left the roadway and hit an embankment. The car overturned and the 16-year-old backseat passenger was thrown from the car.

He was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 17 year old girl from Shelbyville, and a 17-year-old boy in the front passenger seat had minor injuries.

